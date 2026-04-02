AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges Thursday: Here's Why

- AST SpaceMobile stock is showing exceptional strength. Why are ASTS shares rallying?
Amazon‑Globalstar Acquisition Talks
The talks come as Amazon pushes to deploy roughly 1,600 satellites by mid‑2026. Globalstar already has launch agreements with SpaceX, and Amazon's interest signals that major technology players are doubling down on satellite infrastructure.
SpaceX Targets Record‑Breaking IPO
Some of the biggest names in global finance — Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup — are said to be involved in the offering.
Artemis II Launches Historic Lunar Mission
Artemis II is designed as a major test flight for future lunar missions and for NASA's long‑term plan to establish a sustained human presence on the moon. The crew is expected to travel farther from Earth than any humans before, providing critical data for the next phase of the Artemis program.
ASTS Price Action: AST SpaceMobile shares were up 5.70% at $88.78 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.
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