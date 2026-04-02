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Intel Corporation's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, United States of America. Intel is one of the world's largest semiconductor chip manufacturers.
April 2, 2026 12:50 PM 2 min read

What's Going On With Intel Stock Thursday?

Massive Repurchase Deal In Ireland

The transaction will be funded with cash and about $6.5 billion in new debt. Intel expects the deal to boost EPS and improve its credit profile from 2027. Fab 34 remains central to Intel’s AI-driven chip roadmap, producing Intel 4 and Intel 3-based processors.

SambaNova Investment and Governance

Intel Technical Analysis

At $49.59, Intel is trading 9.7% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock’s average price over the last 20 sessions. It’s 15.7% above its 100-day SMA.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is -0.2585 versus a -0.3536 signal line. The 20-day SMA remains below the 50-day SMA, which is consistent with a market that’s still rebuilding momentum after the late-March breakdown.

  • Key Resistance: $51.50
  • Key Support: $42.50

INTC Stock Price Activity: Intel shares were up 3.30% at $49.62 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Tada Images via Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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