What's Going On With Intel Stock Thursday?

Massive Repurchase Deal In Ireland

The transaction will be funded with cash and about $6.5 billion in new debt. Intel expects the deal to boost EPS and improve its credit profile from 2027. Fab 34 remains central to Intel’s AI-driven chip roadmap, producing Intel 4 and Intel 3-based processors.

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Intel Technical Analysis

At $49.59, Intel is trading 9.7% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock’s average price over the last 20 sessions. It’s 15.7% above its 100-day SMA.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is -0.2585 versus a -0.3536 signal line. The 20-day SMA remains below the 50-day SMA, which is consistent with a market that’s still rebuilding momentum after the late-March breakdown.

Key Resistance : $51.50

: $51.50 Key Support: $42.50

INTC Stock Price Activity: Intel shares were up 3.30% at $49.62 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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