L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX) shares moved higher in Thursday’s session.

Mercury Systems Secures L3Harris Deal

L3Harris is building 18 infrared satellites to strengthen the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture, aimed at tracking advanced missile threats, including hypersonic weapons.

Mercury has supported all prior tranches and recently completed Tranche 2 deliveries. For Tranche 3, it will provide its highest-capacity SSDR, designed for high performance and long-term data integrity.

Artemis II Contribution

L3Harris Technologies supported the Artemis II mission by supplying propulsion and avionics systems for the first crewed lunar journey in more than 50 years.

The company delivered more than 100 components, including RS-25 engines for the Space Launch System core stage. It also supplied the RL10 engine for the Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage and Orion’s main engine.

It also provided in-space thrusters for course corrections, 40 advanced avionics units for navigation and monitoring, and the Orion audio system for astronaut communications.

Technical Analysis

At $360.23, the stock is trading 0.9% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 1.7% above its 50-day SMA, suggesting a bullish short-term trend.

Additionally, it is trading 10.7% above its 100-day SMA and 19.8% above its 200-day SMA, indicating strong momentum and buyer interest over both intermediate and long-term periods.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 50.04, which is neutral, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold at this time. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is currently bearish, with a MACD of -2.1050 below the signal line of -0.1289, indicating potential selling pressure.

Key Resistance : $374.50 — A level where sellers may emerge.

: $374.50 — A level where sellers may emerge. Key Support: $355.50 — A level where buyers may step in.

L3Harris has shown strong 12-month performance, returning 70.00%, indicating a solid upward trend over the past year. The stock is currently near its 52-week high of $379.23, suggesting strong demand and positive investor sentiment.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

L3Harris Technologies is slated to provide its next financial update on April 30, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : $2.58 (Up from $2.41)

: $2.58 (Up from $2.41) Revenue Estimate : $5.37 billion (Up from $5.13 billion)

: $5.37 billion (Up from $5.13 billion) Valuation: P/E of 41.5x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $309.15. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup : Buy (Raises Target to $418.00) (Feb. 5)

: Buy (Raises Target to $418.00) (Feb. 5) JP Morgan : Overweight (Raises Target to $395.00) (Feb. 5)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $395.00) (Feb. 5) Morgan Stanley: Overweight (Raises Target to $390.00) (Feb. 2)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for L3Harris Technologies, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : 19.62 — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

: 19.62 — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers. Growth : 34.07 — Indicates moderate growth potential.

: 34.07 — Indicates moderate growth potential. Quality : 78.36 — Strong balance sheet and operational efficiency.

: 78.36 — Strong balance sheet and operational efficiency. Momentum: 88.09 — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: L3Harris Technologies’ Benzinga Edge signal reveals a strong momentum-driven story, supported by solid quality metrics. However, the low value score suggests that the stock may be trading at a premium compared to its peers.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because LHX carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

LHX Stock Price Activity: L3Harris Technologies shares were up 1.89% at $360.60, and MRCY were up 0.67% at $75.25 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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