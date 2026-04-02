Tilray Stock Continues To Climb After Earnings Beat, Record Revenue

Tilray Brands stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. What’s driving TLRY stock higher?

Strong Earnings, Record Revenue Help Fuel TLRY Rally

Tilray reported adjusted earnings of 2 cents per share, beating analyst estimates for a loss of 14 cents, while revenue came in at $206.7 million, above the $201.35 million consensus and up 11.3% from a year ago.

Cannabis revenue climbed 19% to $64.8 million, helped by 73% growth in international cannabis revenue and continued strength in Canadian adult-use and medical cannabis sales.

The company also pointed to a stronger balance sheet, ending the quarter with $264.8 million in cash, restricted cash and marketable securities, while reducing debt and maintaining its fiscal 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $62 million to $72 million.

Adding to bullish sentiment Thursday, Roth Capital upgraded Tilray from Neutral to Buy and maintained its $10 price target.

TLRY RSI Has Mostly Stayed In Neutral Territory

Tilray's RSI has mostly traded in the neutral range (30–70) over the past several months, with brief spikes toward overbought conditions near 70 and dips close to oversold around 30.

Recently, RSI has been hovering in the low-to-mid 40s, suggesting balanced momentum without strong overbought or oversold pressure.

TLRY Shares Climb Thursday

TLRY Price Action: Tilray Brands shares were up 3.75% at $6.37 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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