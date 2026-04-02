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Denver, Colorado - June 12 2025: Planet Labs PL Satellite Imagery Earth Data Analytics Company Brand Logo on Demo Display Screen
April 2, 2026 12:08 PM 2 min read

What's Going On With Planet Labs Stock Thursday?

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) shares are climbing Thursday. The stock is participating in a massive sector-wide rally.

SpaceX IPO Buzz Lifts Sector Sentiment

M&A Chatter Adds Momentum

Short Interest Eases

Recent data shows short interest in Planet Labs decreased. Shorted shares fell from 37.48 million to 35.18 million. Currently, 12.44% of the company's float remains short. Based on average volume, it would take 3.57 days for shorts to cover.

Planet Labs Technical Analysis

At $35.77, the stock is trading 24.8% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock's average price over the last 20 sessions. It's 64.1% above its 100-day SMA.

Moving average structure stays constructive, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA, and the 50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA. That said, moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is slightly bearish with the MACD at 1.5791 below the 1.6557 signal line.

The stock is sitting just below its 52-week high of $37.05 after a massive 882.68% run over the past 12 months.

  • Key Resistance: $37.00
  • Key Support: $28.50

PL Stock Price Activity: Planet Labs shares were up 16.67% at $35.83 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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