What's Going On With Planet Labs Stock Thursday?

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) shares are climbing Thursday. The stock is participating in a massive sector-wide rally.

SpaceX IPO Buzz Lifts Sector Sentiment

M&A Chatter Adds Momentum

Short Interest Eases

Recent data shows short interest in Planet Labs decreased. Shorted shares fell from 37.48 million to 35.18 million. Currently, 12.44% of the company's float remains short. Based on average volume, it would take 3.57 days for shorts to cover.

Planet Labs Technical Analysis

At $35.77, the stock is trading 24.8% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock's average price over the last 20 sessions. It's 64.1% above its 100-day SMA.

Moving average structure stays constructive, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA, and the 50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA. That said, moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is slightly bearish with the MACD at 1.5791 below the 1.6557 signal line.

The stock is sitting just below its 52-week high of $37.05 after a massive 882.68% run over the past 12 months.

Key Resistance : $37.00

: $37.00 Key Support: $28.50

PL Stock Price Activity: Planet Labs shares were up 16.67% at $35.83 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock