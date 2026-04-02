What's Going On With Planet Labs Stock Thursday?

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) shares are climbing Thursday. The stock is participating in a massive sector-wide rally.
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Short Interest Eases
Recent data shows short interest in Planet Labs decreased. Shorted shares fell from 37.48 million to 35.18 million. Currently, 12.44% of the company's float remains short. Based on average volume, it would take 3.57 days for shorts to cover.
Planet Labs Technical Analysis
At $35.77, the stock is trading 24.8% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock's average price over the last 20 sessions. It's 64.1% above its 100-day SMA.
Moving average structure stays constructive, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA, and the 50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA. That said, moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is slightly bearish with the MACD at 1.5791 below the 1.6557 signal line.
The stock is sitting just below its 52-week high of $37.05 after a massive 882.68% run over the past 12 months.
- Key Resistance: $37.00
- Key Support: $28.50
PL Stock Price Activity: Planet Labs shares were up 16.67% at $35.83 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
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