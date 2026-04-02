Kodak Stock Hits 52-Week High: What's Driving The Move?

Eastman Kodak stock is at critical resistance. Why are KODK shares at highs?

Kodak Earnings And Cash Growth Support Momentum

On March 13, Kodak reported fourth-quarter revenue of $290 million, up 9% year over year, while operational EBITDA more than doubled to $22 million from $9 million. For full-year 2025, revenue rose 2% to $1.069 billion and operational EBITDA jumped 138% to $62 million, pointing to stronger execution across the business.

Kodak also ended the year with $337 million in cash, up $136 million from a year earlier, a result that appeared to reinforce balance-sheet strength despite GAAP losses tied largely to one-time pension and debt-related items.

Battery Platform Expansion Adds Another Speculative Angle

More recently, a March 23 announcement highlighted Kodak's role in expanding Ateios Systems' RaiCore battery electrode platform across key chemistries including LFP, NMC and LCO.

The release also said independent testing verified the platform's PFAS-free status and noted Kodak's coating expertise is being used to support production-scale battery manufacturing.

KODK RSI Pushes Into Overbought Territory

Kodak's RSI has mostly moved within the neutral range over the past six months, with occasional dips toward oversold near 30 and intermittent spikes into overbought territory above 70.

Recently, RSI has surged sharply into overbought levels near 75–80, indicating strong upward momentum but also suggesting the stock may be approaching short-term overextended conditions.

KODK Shares Surge Thursday Morning

KODK Price Action: Eastman Kodak shares were up 20.53% at $11.27 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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