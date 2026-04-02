What's Behind The Dip In Blue Owl Capital Stock?

Blue Owl Capital stock is testing lower boundaries. Why did OWL hit a new low?

Blue Owl Capital Limits Fund Withdrawals

According to Bloomberg, Blue Owl Capital saw redemption requests totaling $5.4 billion from two of its flagship funds: Blue Owl Technology Income Corporation (OTIC) and Blue Owl Credit Income Corporation (OCIC).

Blue Owl received redemption requests for OCIC of about 21.9% during the first quarter, while OTIC received redemption requests of 40.7%. The firm limited all of the requests to a 5% quarterly threshold and attributed the elevated request levels to increased concerns around AI-linked disruption of software companies.

OWL Stock Trades Below Key Averages

With risk appetite mixed, traders are treating OWL more like a rate- and credit-sensitive alternative-asset manager than a pure "Real Estate" proxy, which can leave it lagging even on a green day for XLRE. The stock is also sitting right on top of a widely watched support zone, which tends to attract short-term selling pressure when confidence is thin.

OWL is trading 5.3% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock's average price over the last 20 sessions, which suggests the near-term trend is still pointed down. It's also trading 34.5% below its 100-day SMA, indicating the intermediate trend remains firmly bearish.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 29.94 (oversold territory), which suggests selling pressure has been intense enough to raise "bounce risk" if it stabilizes. The stock is also hovering just above its 52-week low ($8.55), a setup that often reflects weak conviction from dip-buyers.

Over the last 12 months, the stock is down 58.91%, a backward-looking read that's consistent with a prolonged downtrend rather than a one-off pullback.

Key Resistance : $9.00 — a round-number area near the short-term trend ceiling.

: $9.00 — a round-number area near the short-term trend ceiling. Key Support: $8.50 — the current "line in the sand" near the recent low.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $18.33. Recent analyst moves include:

BMO Capital : Outperform (Lowers Target to $11.00) (March 24)

: Outperform (Lowers Target to $11.00) (March 24) TD Cowen : Buy (Lowers Target to $14.00) (March 23)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $14.00) (March 23) Citizens: Market Outperform (Lowers Target to $23.00) (March 17)

OWL Shares Trade Down Thursday

OWL Stock Price Activity: Blue Owl Capital shares were down 1.26% at $8.60 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock