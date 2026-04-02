Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Blue stock market chart with candlesticks and data
April 2, 2026 11:58 AM 2 min read

What's Behind The Dip In Blue Owl Capital Stock?

Blue Owl Capital Limits Fund Withdrawals

According to Bloomberg, Blue Owl Capital saw redemption requests totaling $5.4 billion from two of its flagship funds: Blue Owl Technology Income Corporation (OTIC) and Blue Owl Credit Income Corporation (OCIC).

Blue Owl received redemption requests for OCIC of about 21.9% during the first quarter, while OTIC received redemption requests of 40.7%. The firm limited all of the requests to a 5% quarterly threshold and attributed the elevated request levels to increased concerns around AI-linked disruption of software companies.

OWL Stock Trades Below Key Averages

With risk appetite mixed, traders are treating OWL more like a rate- and credit-sensitive alternative-asset manager than a pure "Real Estate" proxy, which can leave it lagging even on a green day for XLRE. The stock is also sitting right on top of a widely watched support zone, which tends to attract short-term selling pressure when confidence is thin.

OWL is trading 5.3% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock's average price over the last 20 sessions, which suggests the near-term trend is still pointed down. It's also trading 34.5% below its 100-day SMA, indicating the intermediate trend remains firmly bearish.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 29.94 (oversold territory), which suggests selling pressure has been intense enough to raise "bounce risk" if it stabilizes. The stock is also hovering just above its 52-week low ($8.55), a setup that often reflects weak conviction from dip-buyers.

Over the last 12 months, the stock is down 58.91%, a backward-looking read that's consistent with a prolonged downtrend rather than a one-off pullback.

  • Key Resistance: $9.00 — a round-number area near the short-term trend ceiling.
  • Key Support: $8.50 — the current "line in the sand" near the recent low.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $18.33. Recent analyst moves include:

  • BMO Capital: Outperform (Lowers Target to $11.00) (March 24)
  • TD Cowen: Buy (Lowers Target to $14.00) (March 23)
  • Citizens: Market Outperform (Lowers Target to $23.00) (March 17)

OWL Shares Trade Down Thursday

OWL Stock Price Activity: Blue Owl Capital shares were down 1.26% at $8.60 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved