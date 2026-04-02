What's Going On With Netflix Stock Thursday?

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares moved higher Thursday as investors positioned ahead of the company's April 16 earnings report.

Attention is centered on Netflix's monetization drivers, including ad growth and discovery-led engagement.

Citizens initiated coverage with a Market Perform rating, noting that roughly half of users open the platform without a specific title in mind—an advantage Netflix is working to monetize through its recommendation engine and revamped homepage.

Technical Analysis

At $97.25, Netflix is trading 3.3% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock's average price over the last 20 sessions, suggesting short-term trend control remains with buyers. It's also 4.5% above its 100-day SMA, indicating the intermediate trend is leaning constructive despite recent volatility.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is bearish, with the MACD line at 1.3952 below the signal line at 1.6003, suggesting upside momentum has cooled even as price holds up. That "price firm, momentum softer" mix often shows up when a stock is consolidating rather than breaking out.

Key Resistance : $100.00 — a round-number area where rallies have recently stalled.

: $100.00 — a round-number area where rallies have recently stalled. Key Support: $91.00 — a level where buyers have tended to step in and defend pullbacks.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Netflix is set to report earnings on April 16, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : 76 cents (Up from 66 cents YoY)

: 76 cents (Up from 66 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $12.17 Billion (Up from $10.54 Billion YoY)

: $12.17 Billion (Up from $10.54 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 37.8x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $114.48. Recent analyst moves include:

Citizens : Initiated with Market Perform (March 30)

: Initiated with Market Perform (March 30) Oppenheimer : Outperform (Raises Target to $135.00) (March 27)

: Outperform (Raises Target to $135.00) (March 27) Citigroup: Buy (Target $115.00) (March 18)

Top ETF Exposure

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLC): 5.71% Weight

(NYSE:XLC): 5.71% Weight First Trust DJ Internet Index Fund (NYSE:FDN): 9.31% Weight

Significance: Because NFLX carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

NFLX Stock Price Activity: Netflix shares were up 2.25% at $97.65 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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