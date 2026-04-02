Why Is United Airlines Stock Down Today? Crude Surge Weighs On UAL Shares

United Airlines Holdings stock is among today’s weakest performers. What’s pressuring UAL stock?

Iran Escalation Sends Oil Higher, Pressuring Airline Stocks

That matters specifically for United because it is one of the world's largest network airlines, operating a hub-and-spoke system built around major bases including Newark, Chicago O'Hare, Denver, Houston, Washington Dulles, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

United also has an unusually large long-haul international footprint across the Atlantic and Pacific, plus extensive domestic mainline and regional flying, which means its operation is heavily exposed to jet-fuel costs across thousands of daily departures.

When crude jumps this sharply, traders often assume higher fuel expense can pressure near-term earnings unless carriers offset it with stronger fares, tighter capacity or fuel hedges.

Higher Fuel Costs Could Squeeze Margins Across United's Global Network

The market also appears worried that a prolonged Middle East conflict could create broader travel and cost headwinds. Beyond fuel itself, the latest war updates pointed to continued instability around Iranian energy infrastructure and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil chokepoint.

For United, that raises the risk of higher operating costs, weaker sentiment around cyclical travel names and potential pressure on profit expectations even if passenger demand remains intact.

April 21 Earnings Report Marks United's Next Major Catalyst

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 21 earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $1.18 (Up from 91 cents YoY)

: $1.18 (Up from 91 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $14.20 Billion (Up from $13.21 Billion YoY)

: $14.20 Billion (Up from $13.21 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 9.3x (Indicates value opportunity relative to peers)

Analysts Keep Bullish Stance On United Airlines Stock

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $127.94. Recent analyst moves include:

UBS : Buy (Raises Target to $135.00) (March 23)

: Buy (Raises Target to $135.00) (March 23) Citigroup : Buy (Lowers Target to $132.00) (March 20)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $132.00) (March 20) UBS: Buy (Lowers Target to $134.00) (March 16)

UAL Shares Edge Lower Thursday Morning

UAL Price Action: United Airlines Holdings shares were down 3.49% at $91.76 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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