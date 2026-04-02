What's Going On With Western Digital Stock Thursday?

Geopolitical Friction Impacts Tech Sentiment
This escalation has caused a historic decoupling between oil and equities.
The AI Storage’ Gold Mine’
Western Digital Technical Analysis
At $288.24, the stock is trading 3.8% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock’s average price over the last 20 sessions. It’s 29% above its 100-day SMA.
Moving average structure still leans constructive, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA, and the golden cross in July (July 22) keeping the longer-term trend bias positive.
The stock has gained 598.49% over the past 12 months. With price still below the $319.62 52-week high but far above the $28.83 low.
- Key Resistance: $296.50
- Key Support: $238.00
WDC Stock Price Activity: Western Digital shares were down 3.25% at $288.04 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
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