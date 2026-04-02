What's Going On With Robinhood Stock Thursday?

Needham Trims Price Target

Needham analyst John Todaro maintained a Buy rating on Robinhood on Thursday. However, Todaro lowered the price target from $100 to $90.

The adjustment comes as the platform navigates shifting trading volumes. Despite the trim, the new target still suggests an upside from current levels.

Broader Market Pressure

The decline in HOOD coincides with a wider market retreat. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.98% Thursday, while the S&P 500 shed 0.73%. High-growth fintech names often see amplified volatility during such sessions.

Mixed March Trading Metrics

The company on Monday released preliminary March metrics. Equity notional trading volume rose to $196 billion from $194.4 billion in February. However, crypto activity cooled. Crypto notional volume hit $16 billion in March, down from $25 billion the prior month.

Technical Analysis

At $67.77, Robinhood is trading 8% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock's average price over the last 20 sessions. It's trading 32.9% below its 100-day SMA.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is slightly constructive with the MACD at -3.7473 versus a signal line at -3.8038.

The stock's 20-day SMA is below the 50-day SMA, and the death cross in February (Feb. 20, 2026) keeps the longer-term moving-average structure tilted bearish.

Over the last 12 months, the stock is up 58.66%, a backward-looking gain that also highlights how sharp the swings have been.

Within the 52-week range ($29.66 to $153.86), the current price sits well off the highs.

Key Resistance : $78.00

: $78.00 Key Support: $67.50

HOOD Stock Price Activity: Robinhood Markets shares were down 3.24% at $67.84 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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