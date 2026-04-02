What's Behind The Drop In Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Today?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are approaching critical lows. What’s pressuring INO?

Inovio To Raise $17.5 Million From Stock Offering

Inovio said it will sell 12.5 million shares of common stock at an and accompanying Series A and Series B warrants to purchase up to 12.5 million shares of its common stock at an offering price of $1.40. The company anticipates gross proceeds of $17.5 million.

All of the securities in the offering are being sold by Inovio. The offering is expected to close on or about April 6.

Stock Sinks Below Key Averages

Inovio stock is trading 31.5% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock’s average price over the last 20 sessions, which suggests the near-term trend has broken down. It's also trading 36.9% below its 100-day SMA, pointing to sustained intermediate-term selling pressure rather than a one-day wobble.

Moving average structure is still bearish, with the 20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA, and the death cross in January (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) reinforcing that rallies have struggled to turn into lasting uptrends. The stock is also below its 200-day SMA by 41.2%, which is consistent with investors treating the longer-term trend as down.

The 12-month return is down 31.82%, a backward-looking read that matches the weak long-term chart structure. Price is now below the prior 52-week low of $1.30, which suggests the market is probing for a new floor after support failed.

Key Resistance : $1.50 — a common area where rebound attempts can stall after a breakdown

: $1.50 — a common area where rebound attempts can stall after a breakdown Key Support: $1.00 — a psychological level traders often watch during sharp sell-offs

Shares Tumble In Regular Trading

INO Stock Price Activity: Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares were down 36.78% at $1.10 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock