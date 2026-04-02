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April 2, 2026 11:01 AM 1 min read

Penguin Solutions Posts Upbeat Q2 Results, Joins Globalstar, Kosmos Energy And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks were mostly flat, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.1% on Thursday.

Net sales were $343 million, down 6% year over year but above the $337.938 million estimate. Adjusted EPS was 52 cents, beating the 42-cent estimate, while GAAP diluted EPS rose to 58 cents from 9 cents.

Also, Needham maintained its Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $25 to $27.

Penguin Solutions shares jumped 14.7% to $20.94 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Photo via Shutterstock

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