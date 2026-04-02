U.S. stocks were mostly flat, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.1% on Thursday.

Net sales were $343 million, down 6% year over year but above the $337.938 million estimate. Adjusted EPS was 52 cents, beating the 42-cent estimate, while GAAP diluted EPS rose to 58 cents from 9 cents.

Also, Needham maintained its Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $25 to $27.

Penguin Solutions shares jumped 14.7% to $20.94 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

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