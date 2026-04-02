Oil's blistering rally and crypto's stumble made the first quarter of 2026 feel like a regime change rather than a routine quarter.

USO shares are climbing. See the chart and price action here.

Oil, as proxied by the United States Oil Fund ETF (NYSE:USO) , surged roughly 84% in Q1, turning a traditionally cyclical commodity into the standout momentum trade of the quarter.

In fact, USO gained 55.3% in March alone, marking its best monthly performance in history, and Q1 was the fund's best quarterly performance ever, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Q1 Winners

Bespoke review matrix shows that strength is clustered in real assets and cyclicals rather than the mega-cap growth complex that dominated prior years.

Energy ETFs ripped higher alongside USO's move, while broader commodity baskets and fertilizer names rode the same wave of inflation hedging and supply shock fears.

Within equities, the S&P 500 fell modestly, but equal-weight and value-tilted exposures held up better as capital rotated away from the crowded, rate‑sensitive growth trade.

Under the surface, the winners' list reads like a who's who of AI infrastructure and old‑economy beneficiaries of tighter supply.

Memory and storage name SanDisk Corp. (NASDAQ:SNDK) posted 194% gain as AI workloads drove a scramble for NAND and edge storage capacity.

Optical and photonics manufacturer Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) also logged a 90–100% type move, helped by a multibillion‑dollar AI‑related buildout and rising demand for high‑speed networking gear.

Q1 Losers

The biggest losers told a different AI story: software names in the "AI doom" crosshairs and richly valued growth platforms that suddenly looked expendable.

The Takeaway

The message from Q1 is that the old playbook of hiding in mega-cap growth and treating bitcoin as digital gold is no longer a one-way bet.

Instead, leadership rotated sharply toward real assets, energy producers and the companies building and supplying AI's physical backbone, while richly valued software and speculative growth bore the brunt of de-rating.

As the second quarter unfolds, positioning around cash flow, balance-sheet quality and tangible assets — rather than just narratives — may matter more than it has at any point in the post‑pandemic cycle.

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