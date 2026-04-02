Why American Airlines Stock Is Dropping As Iran Tensions Lift Crude

American Airlines Group shares are sliding. Why is AAL stock dropping?

Iran Escalation Pushes Oil Higher Overnight

American's Massive Flight Network Raises Fuel Exposure

That matters directly for American because it is one of the world's largest network airlines, operating thousands of daily flights with American Airlines and American Eagle to more than 350 destinations in more than 60 countries through major hubs including Dallas-Fort Worth, Charlotte, Miami, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

A system that large burns enormous amounts of jet fuel every day, so a sudden move higher in oil can quickly pressure operating margins, especially if the airline cannot immediately offset the increase through fares. American has said in its SEC filings that a one cent move in the price per gallon of fuel changes annual fuel expense by about $50 million.

Oil Spike Could Hit Costs And Booking Confidence

For AAL specifically, the market is likely pricing in a double hit: higher near-term fuel expense across its domestic and international network, plus the risk that sustained geopolitical turmoil could disrupt travel sentiment and reduce booking visibility.

American Airlines Investors Now Look Ahead To April Earnings

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 23 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 45 cents (Up from Loss of 59 cents YoY)

: Loss of 45 cents (Up from Loss of 59 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $13.64 Billion (Up from $12.55 Billion YoY)

AAL Price Targets Have Moved Lower Despite Buy Ratings

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $15.63. Recent analyst moves include:

UBS : Buy (Lowers Target to $14.00) (March 23)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $14.00) (March 23) Citigroup : Buy (Lowers Target to $14.00) (March 20)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $14.00) (March 20) UBS: Buy (Lowers Target to $15.00) (March 16)

AAL Shares Slide Thursday Morning

AAL Price Action: American Airlines Group shares were down 5.84% at $10.48 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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