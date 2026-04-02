What's Going On With Arm Holdings Stock Thursday?

The Nasdaq dropped 1.88%, while the S&P 500 declined 1.39%.
Geopolitical Friction Sparks Sector Sell-Off
Top Executives Unload Shares
CEO Rene Haas sold 31,850 shares on March 25-26 at an average price of $161.09, totaling approximately $5.13 million. Similarly, Chief Financial Officer Jason Child offloaded 21,280 shares on March 25 at $148.37 per share, a transaction valued at $3.16 million.
Hyperscalers Pivot Toward Arm Architecture
Technical Analysis
At $147.64, Arm is trading 12.6% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock’s average price over the last 20 sessions. It’s 18.1% above its 100-day SMA.
Moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is bullish with the MACD line at 7.7214 above the signal line at 5.4988.
On a longer lens, the stock is up 37.14% over the last 12 months, a backward-looking gain that shows buyers have controlled the bigger picture. Price is also sitting well above the 52-week low of $80.00 but below the $183.16 high.
- Key Resistance: $167.00
- Key Support: $137.50
ARM Price Action: ARM Holdings shares were down 3.02% at $150.38 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
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