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The change in oil prices caused by the war. Oil price cap concept. Oil drilling derricks at desert oilfield. Crude oil production from the ground. Petroleum production. Important information Upload date: 1 October 2025 Photo Formats 5616 × 3000 pixels • 18.7 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG 1000 × 534 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG 500 × 267 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
April 2, 2026 9:54 AM 2 min read

United States Oil Fund (USO) Hits New 52-Week High As Iran War Escalation Lifts Oil

Threats To Iranian Energy Assets Raise Oil Risk Premium

That matters for USO because the fund is designed to track movements in front-month WTI crude futures. When geopolitical tensions threaten oil production, export infrastructure or key transport chokepoints, traders typically bid crude prices higher on fears that global supply could tighten or become harder to move.

Hormuz Shipping Fears Can Quickly Push Crude Higher

In this case, the combination of possible strikes on Iranian oil facilities, warnings around Baghdad militia threats and continued regional military action appears to be reinforcing a bullish crude setup, helping lift USO alongside oil prices.

USO Reaches Overbought Territory

USO's RSI has mostly trended in the neutral range over the past six months, with periodic pushes into overbought territory, particularly during the recent rally into new highs.

Lately, RSI has been holding near the upper end of neutral and briefly above 70, suggesting strengthening momentum with occasional overbought conditions rather than sustained extremes.

USO Price Action: United States Oil Fund shares were up 10.77% at $137.46 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

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