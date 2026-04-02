Eli Lilly Stock Slips Despite Foundayo Approval As Geopolitical Tensions Weigh

Eli Lilly And Company (NYSE:LLY) shares are down approximately 1% Thursday despite FDA approval of its oral weight-loss drug Foundayo on Wednesday, as geopolitical tensions weigh on broader markets.

Eli Lilly shares are showing limited movement. What should traders watch with LLY?

FDA Approval Marks Key Expansion In Obesity Portfolio

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Foundayo (orforglipron) for adults with obesity, or those who are overweight with weight-related medical conditions, the company said Wednesday.

Foundayo is a once-daily GLP-1 pill that can be taken at any time of day without food or water restrictions, offering a more convenient alternative to injectable treatments.

In clinical trials, patients taking the highest dose of Foundayo lost an average of 27.3 pounds, or 12.4% of body weight, compared to 2.2 pounds with placebo. Across participants regardless of completion, average weight loss reached about 25 pounds.

The company said the drug will be available through LillyDirect with prescriptions accepted immediately and shipping beginning April 6, followed by broader availability at retail pharmacies and telehealth providers.

Pricing is expected to start as low as $25 per month for eligible commercially insured patients, with self-pay options starting at $149 per month.

Geopolitical Tensions Weigh On Markets

At the same time, markets moved lower after President Donald Trump said the U.S. would continue strikes against Iran over the next several weeks and did not provide a clear timeline for ending the conflict, according to the New York Times.

The comments signaled ongoing military action and the potential for further escalation, contributing to broader market weakness as uncertainty increased.

Oil prices also moved higher following the remarks, reflecting concerns about prolonged disruption tied to the conflict.

Eli Lilly Shares Trade Flat

LLY Price Action: At the time of publication, Eli Lilly shares are trading 0.77% lower at $947.18, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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