Snap Stock Falls As Trump Signals Continued Strikes, No Clear End To Conflict

Ongoing Strikes, No Timeline Add Pressure

According to the New York Times, Trump said the U.S. would continue to hit Iran "extremely hard" over the next two to three weeks, signaling that military action will persist in the near term.

At the same time, he did not outline a clear path to ending the war, despite saying the U.S. is nearing its objectives, leaving uncertainty around how long the conflict could continue.

He also warned that the situation could escalate further, including the possibility of additional strikes on Iran's infrastructure if negotiations fail.

Markets reacted to the speech, with stocks moving lower while oil prices surged following concerns about prolonged disruption and continued geopolitical risk.

Snap is falling as investor concern and uncertainty increase, prompting a shift toward safer assets such as defense stocks.

Snap Shares Edge Lower

SNAP Price Action: At the time of publication, Snapchat shares are trading 4.29% lower at $4.69, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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