Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, United States.
April 2, 2026 8:43 AM 2 min read

Why Is Nike Stock Falling Thursday?

Broader market pressure added to the negative sentiment. Nasdaq futures fell 2.09% early Thursday, while S&P 500 futures declined 1.16%.

Earnings Beat Met With Skepticism

Nike reported third-quarter revenue of $11.3 billion. Adjusted earnings reached 35 cents per share, topping the 26-cent estimate. Despite this, revenue remained flat year-over-year.

Nike’s sales and operating margin came in slightly ahead of consensus estimates, Telsey Advisory Group analyst Cristina Fernández said.

China And EMEA Woes Persist

While North America grew 3%, international trends remain challenging, and China continues to be “a pressure point”, according to Needham analyst Tom Nikic. He cited “unhealthy inventory levels” in China. Guggenheim Securities analyst Simeon Siegel added that performance in the EMEA region was “worse than expected.”

Guidance Miss Weighs On Outlook

Management expects fourth-quarter sales between $10.656 billion and $10.878 billion. This sits well below the $11.236 billion Street estimate.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $66.85.

Recent analyst moves include:

  • Citigroup: Neutral (Lowers Target to $53.00) (April 1)
  • JP Morgan: Downgraded to Neutral (Target $52.00) (April 1)
  • Barclays: Overweight (Lowers Target to $67.00) (April 1)

NKE Technical Levels

At $43.97, Nike is trading 18.2% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock’s average price over the last 20 sessions. It’s also 28.7% below its 100-day SMA.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 20.44, which is deeply oversold.

  • Key Resistance: $53.50
  • Key Support: $44.50

NKE Price Action: Nike shares were down 1.90% at $43.78 during premarket trading on Thursday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week low, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Tada Images via Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved