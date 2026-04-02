Why Is Globalstar Stock Soaring Thursday?

This potential deal could significantly bolster Amazon’s low-Earth-orbit satellite internet business as it aims to compete with SpaceX, The Financial Times reported.

As of December 31, 2025, Globalstar held cash and cash equivalents of $447.5 million, compared to $391.2 million as of December 31, 2024.

A deal with Globalstar could enhance Amazon’s satellite internet service, known as Leo, which is gearing up for commercial launch. The discussions come amid Amazon’s efforts to deploy around 1,600 satellites by mid-2026, while Globalstar has existing agreements with SpaceX for satellite launches.

Technical Analysis

At $76.50, the stock is trading 26.1% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 24.2% above its 100-day SMA, suggesting strong short-term momentum. The stock’s position indicates a bullish trend, as it is significantly above these key moving averages.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 60.39, which suggests that the stock is in neutral territory, indicating that it is neither overbought nor oversold at this time. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is bullish, with a MACD value of 1.4634 above the signal line at 0.5963, indicating positive momentum.

Key Resistance : $79.00 — This level may act as a barrier for further price increases.

: $79.00 — This level may act as a barrier for further price increases. Key Support: $75.00 — A drop below this level could indicate weakening momentum.

The stock has shown a remarkable 12-month performance of 229.31%, reflecting strong investor interest and growth potential over the past year. Currently, it is near its 52-week high of $74.88, suggesting that it is in a strong position within its yearly trading range.

The recent talks with Amazon underscore Globalstar’s strategic importance in the evolving satellite internet market, particularly as major players like Amazon and SpaceX vie for dominance. This positioning is vital as the demand for satellite-based communication services continues to grow.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Globalstar is slated to provide its next financial update on May 7, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 1 cent (Up from Loss of 16 cents)

: Loss of 1 cent (Up from Loss of 16 cents) Revenue Estimate: $70.59 million (Up from $60.03 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $49.70. Recent analyst moves include:

B. Riley Securities : Buy (Raises Target to $75.00) (Nov. 10, 2025)

: Buy (Raises Target to $75.00) (Nov. 10, 2025) Clear Street: Initiated with Buy (Target $66.00) (Oct. 15, 2025)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Globalstar, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : Weak (Score: 1.96) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

: Weak (Score: 1.96) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers. Momentum: Bullish (Score: 97.66) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Globalstar’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story, indicating strong performance in the current market environment despite challenges in the broader sector.

Top ETF Exposure

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO): 5.08% Weight

Significance: Because GSAT carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

GSAT Stock Price Activity: Globalstar shares were up 11.63% at $76.50 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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