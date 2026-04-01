The International Energy Agency (IEA) is sounding the alarm on what it calls the most severe energy crisis in modern history, warning that the full impact of the Iran war is only beginning to hit markets.

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‘Major, Major Disruption'

"The next month, April, will be much worse than March," Birol cautioned, per CNBC, describing the current crisis as "potentially more disruptive" than the oil shocks of the 1970s.

He said the international oil market has lost an estimated 12 million barrels per day of supply — more than the combined impact of the 1973 Arab oil embargo and the 1979 Iranian Revolution.

"When you look at [1973 and 1979], in both of them we lost each about five million barrels per day of oil," Birol told host Nicolai Tangen.

"These oil crises led to global recession in many countries. Today, we lost 12 million barrels per day — more than two of these oil crises put together."

He added that, between the Iran war and the shutdown of the key Strait of Hormuz chokepoint, the current gas shortfall to global markets is even greater than the hit from the Russian supply disruptions four years ago.

"We are heading towards a major, major disruption, and the biggest in history," Birol said, per CNBC.

How To Trade It

That kind of supply shock is already being reflected in energy-linked assets. Benchmark crude has surged, and broad energy funds such as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLE) have followed.

Meanwhile, the United States Oil Fund (NYSE:USO) offers a more direct, futures-based play on front-month WTI, appealing to traders who want to express a high-conviction view on near-term oil volatility.

With Birol warning that April could mark an inflection point, positioning in energy stocks and ETFs is quickly becoming the front-line trade on whether this oil shock morphs into a broader global recession.

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