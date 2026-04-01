Destiny Tech100 Stock Rises After SpaceX IPO Rumors

Destiny Tech100 stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. What’s driving DXYZ stock higher?

SpaceX's Confidential IPO Filing

Reports indicate that SpaceX has submitted a draft IPO registration to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, setting the stage for a potential June listing. According to Bloomberg, the offering could value SpaceX at more than $1.75 trillion, which would make it the largest IPO ever.

SpaceX is also reportedly weighing a dual‑class share structure that would give insiders, including Elon Musk, enhanced voting power over corporate decisions. Sources say SpaceX executives plan to meet with prospective IPO investors this month, adding to the sense that the process is accelerating.

The Technical Side To Destiny Tech100

Destiny is trading 6.8% above its 20-day SMA and 1.0% above its 100-day SMA, but it's 0.9% below its 50-day SMA, which keeps the intermediate trend from looking fully repaired. Shares are down 24.02% over the last 12 months, and the stock is sitting closer to its 52-week low ($19.71) than its 52-week high ($50.50).

RSI is at 47.79, which is neutral and lines up with a market that's still deciding whether the latest bounce has follow-through. MACD is at -0.2222 versus a signal line at -0.5258 (histogram 0.3036), which is a bullish configuration even though the MACD level remains below zero.

RSI in the 30–50 range with bullish MACD indicates momentum leaning bullish.

Key Resistance : $30.00

: $30.00 Key Support: $26.00

Destiny’s Background

Destiny Tech100 is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company built to hold an investment portfolio of the Top 100 high-growth tech companies. In plain terms, it's a vehicle investors may use to get exposure to growth-oriented tech names through a single listed product.

Current holdings include notable private firms such as SpaceX, OpenAI, Stripe, Epic Games and Discord.

DXYZ Price Action: Destiny Tech100 shares were up 7.47% at $28.79 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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