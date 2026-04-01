What's Behind The Uptick In Walt Disney Stock?

Walt Disney stock is holding steady today. Where is DIS stock headed?

Raymond James Turns Bullish On Disney

Prentiss told clients that the current macro backdrop and the slowdown in international park visitation have created a rare opportunity for investors to buy Disney at a steep discount.

Disney shares have dropped about 15% this year as investors brace for softer attendance at the company's theme parks. International visitors — a key driver of domestic park traffic — have been trending lower, and Disney is also facing fresh competition from Universal Studios following the opening of its Epic Universe property last spring.

The firm pointed to the launch of two new cruise ships and the Frozen‑themed expansion at Disneyland Paris as meaningful tailwinds that should begin to show up in the second half of fiscal 2026. Prentiss also emphasized that Disney's streaming business is expected to drive the majority of the company's operating income growth between fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2028, based on both company data and analyst forecasts.

Disney Technical Analysis

Disney is trading 2% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 9.6% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the stock technically below key trend gauges despite today's lift. Shares are down 0.96% over the past 12 months and, within the $80.10 to $124.69 52-week range, the stock is positioned closer to its lows than its highs.

The RSI is at 39.46, which sits in neutral territory but leans weak, consistent with a market that's trying to base rather than trend higher. MACD is at -2.7159 versus a signal line of -2.5200, a bearish configuration that suggests downside pressure still outweighs upside momentum.

The combination of RSI in the 30–50 range and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $111.00

: $111.00 Key Support: $96.50

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $131.18. Recent analyst moves include:

Raymond James : Upgraded to Outperform (Target $115.00) (Apr. 1)

: Upgraded to Outperform (Target $115.00) (Apr. 1) Needham : Buy (Maintains Target to $125.00) (Mar. 31)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $125.00) (Mar. 31) Wells Fargo: Overweight (Lowers Target to $148.00) (Mar. 27)

Benzinga Edge Rankings: The Benzinga Edge scorecard for Walt Disney highlights its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market.

The Verdict: Walt Disney’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-heavy profile with weak momentum, meaning the story looks better on growth factors than on the chart right now. For longer-term bulls, the setup improves if the stock can start reclaiming trend levels, while momentum-focused traders may wait for clearer confirmation.

DIS Price Action: Disney shares were up 0.22% at $96.59 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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