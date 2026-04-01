Micron Stock Rallies 11% Wednesday: What's Driving The Surge?

Analysts Dismiss Demand Concerns
Shifting The AI Cost Curve
Morgan Stanley's Shawn Kim told SCMP that TurboQuant lowers inference costs. This could expand global AI adoption. Kim stated, "TurboQuant is less about incremental optimisation and more about shifting the cost curve of AI deployment."
Debt Tender Offers Expire
Micron also announced the expiration of cash tender offers for certain senior notes. The company expects to make payments on Friday.
Broader Market Momentum
Technical Analysis
Micron is trading 6.0% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 12.2% above its 100-day SMA, a classic "short-term pressure, longer-term uptrend intact" look.
Shares have gained 323.67% over the past 12 months, and the stock is positioned closer to its 52-week highs than lows.
RSI is at 36.66, which sits in neutral territory. Meanwhile, MACD is at -13.8892 versus a signal line of -1.8373, keeping the momentum backdrop bearish despite Wednesday's pop.
- Key Resistance: $437.00
- Key Support: $364.00
MU Stock Price Activity: Micron Technology shares were up 11.23% at $375.77 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
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