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Front view of the north San Jose campus of Micron Technology, Inc., an American producer of computer memory and computer data storage, in California.
April 1, 2026 2:06 PM 2 min read

Micron Stock Rallies 11% Wednesday: What's Driving The Surge?

Analysts Dismiss Demand Concerns

Shifting The AI Cost Curve

Morgan Stanley's Shawn Kim told SCMP that TurboQuant lowers inference costs. This could expand global AI adoption. Kim stated, "TurboQuant is less about incremental optimisation and more about shifting the cost curve of AI deployment."

Debt Tender Offers Expire

Micron also announced the expiration of cash tender offers for certain senior notes. The company expects to make payments on Friday.

Broader Market Momentum

Technical Analysis

Micron is trading 6.0% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 12.2% above its 100-day SMA, a classic "short-term pressure, longer-term uptrend intact" look.

Shares have gained 323.67% over the past 12 months, and the stock is positioned closer to its 52-week highs than lows.

RSI is at 36.66, which sits in neutral territory. Meanwhile, MACD is at -13.8892 versus a signal line of -1.8373, keeping the momentum backdrop bearish despite Wednesday's pop.

  • Key Resistance: $437.00
  • Key Support: $364.00

MU Stock Price Activity: Micron Technology shares were up 11.23% at $375.77 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Tada Images via Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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