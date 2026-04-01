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April 1, 2026 1:43 PM 2 min read

Globalstar Stock Jumps After SpaceX Files Confidentially For Record IPO

SpaceX Filing Lifts Sentiment Across Satellite And Space Infrastructure Names

The filing adds a fresh catalyst to the broader space trade and appears to be lifting sentiment around publicly traded satellite and communications names such as Globalstar.

Globalstar is a telecommunications infrastructure company built around a low-Earth-orbit satellite network, wholesale satellite capacity and terrestrial spectrum assets, so a blockbuster SpaceX listing can reset how investors think about the scarcity and strategic value of satellite communications businesses.

Record SpaceX IPO Could Reprice The Broader Public Space Ecosystem

A SpaceX IPO also has the potential to expand investor attention across the entire listed space ecosystem. If the market starts assigning richer valuations to launch, orbit and satellite-connectivity platforms after seeing SpaceX come public at a massive valuation, smaller incumbents like Globalstar can benefit from valuation read-through, renewed retail interest and sharper focus on their own asset base and network expansion story.

Globalstar's Existing SpaceX Launch Ties Add A More Direct GSAT Read-Through

Globalstar's Next Big Test Arrives With May Earnings

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 7 (estimated) earnings report.

  • EPS Estimate: Loss of 1 cent (Up from Loss of 16 cents YoY)
  • Revenue Estimate: $70.59 million (Up from $60.03 million YoY)

GSAT Shares Surge Wednesday Afternoon

GSAT Price Action: Globalstar shares were up 5.96% at $70.38 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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