Why Are Trade Desk Shares Falling Wednesday?

The Trade Desk Inc (NYSE:TTD) shares are trading lower on Wednesday. The move follows a brief Monday recovery. Investors are weighing increased bearish bets against lingering industry headwinds.

The Nasdaq is up 1.71% while the S&P 500 has gained 1.14%.

• Trade Desk stock is under selling pressure. Why is TTD stock trading lower?

Short Interest Surges

Short interest in the ad-tech giant rose during the last reporting period. Shorted shares increased from 46.29 million to 49.90 million. This now represents 11.4% of the company’s publicly available float. At current volumes, it would take 2.08 days for short sellers to cover.

Publicis Fallout Lingers

Confidence remains shaken by reports involving Publicis Groupe. The agency allegedly advised clients to pause spending on the platform. This followed an audit raising concerns regarding fee practices, markups and transparency. The Trade Desk has disputed these claims.

AI Agents Pressure Software

Broader software anxiety is adding to the sell-off. Reports indicate Amazon is developing AI agents to automate sales functions. These tools could pressure SaaS and ad-tech valuations.

Analyst Sentiment Stays Mixed

The stock faces a tougher growth narrative. Rosenblatt and Stifel recently downgraded The Trade Desk and CEO Jeff Green purchased roughly $148 million in shares.

Technical Analysis

TTD is trading 11.5% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 33% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the intermediate trend pointed lower.

Shares are down 61.18% over the past 12 months and are positioned much closer to their 52-week low ($21.03) than their 52-week high ($91.45).

The RSI is at 38.51, which sits in neutral territory but leans weak, as it remains below the 50 level. MACD is at -1.5323 and below its signal line at -1.3667, reinforcing bearish pressure with a negative histogram reading of -0.1656.

Key Resistance : $25

: $25 Key Support: $21

TTD Stock Price Activity: Trade Desk shares were down 2.40% at $22.15 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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