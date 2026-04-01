Rivian Stock Is Climbing Higher Today: What's Going On?

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares jumped on Wednesday. A fresh analyst upgrade seems to have helped reset expectations around the stock.

Rivian Automotive stock is holding steady today. Where is RIVN stock headed?

DA Davidson’s Upgrade

DA Davidson analyst Michael Shlisky lifted its rating on Rivian to Neutral while keeping its $14 price target unchanged, a shift driven largely by valuation rather than fundamentals. The firm argued that Rivian's sharp pullback had reset expectations enough to remove the prior Underperform stance.

The call also underscores how divided Wall Street remains on Rivian. Analysts collectively sit at a Hold consensus, with targets ranging from $10 on the low end to $25 on the high end — a spread that reflects uncertainty around demand, margins and Rivian's ability to scale as it heads into its next product cycle.

The broader tape is supportive: the Nasdaq is up 1.73% and the S&P 500 is up 1.15%, with nine of eleven sectors advancing and a strong 4.5:1 advance/decline ratio. Consumer Discretionary is up 1.28%, though Rivian is lagging the group slightly — participating in the rally, but not leading it.

The Technical Side

Rivian is trading 1.8% below its 20‑day moving average and 8.5% below its 100‑day, reflecting short‑term chop while the intermediate trend still needs repair. Shares are up about 14% over the past year and sit near the midpoint of their 52‑week range.

Momentum indicators remain neutral: RSI sits around 47, not signaling overbought or oversold conditions, while MACD remains below its signal line — a setup that suggests rallies may still encounter selling pressure.

The combination of RSI in the 30–50 range and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $17.50

: $17.50 Key Support: $14.00

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $18.00. Recent analyst moves include:

DA Davidson : Upgraded to Neutral (Maintains Target to $14.00) (Apr. 1)

: Upgraded to Neutral (Maintains Target to $14.00) (Apr. 1) Canaccord Genuity : Buy (Raises Target to $22.00) (Mar. 20)

: Buy (Raises Target to $22.00) (Mar. 20) TD Cowen: Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $20.00) (Mar. 10)

Benzinga Edge Rankings: The Benzinga Edge scorecard for Rivian highlights its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market.

Momentum: Neutral (Score: 33.13) — The stock's trend strength is moderate, suggesting it may need a clean break above resistance to attract stronger trend-following demand.

The Verdict: Rivian’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum profile that's improving but still only moderate. With limited Edge data beyond Momentum, the setup leans on price action around $14.00 support and $17.50 resistance to define the next longer-term swing.

RIVN Price Action: Rivian shares were up 0.40% at $15.12 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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