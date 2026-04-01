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Smartphone Screen Displays Alphabet Inc. Logo
April 1, 2026 1:15 PM 3 min read

What's Going On With Alphabet Stock?

Alphabet Stock In Repair Mode

With market breadth favoring buyers (9 sectors advancing vs. 2 declining and a 4.5 advance/decline ratio), traders are leaning into growth and mega-cap names that tend to benefit when index momentum is strong. Alphabet is also sitting right on a key near-term inflection area around its short-term averages, which can attract dip-buyers and short-covering when the tape turns positive.

The setup is still a "repair" phase after the late-March breakdown below support (March 24) and the subsequent swing low on March 30, so part of Wednesday's strength reads like a bounce attempt rather than a clean trend resumption. The next technical test is whether the stock can reclaim the heavier resistance band near the low $300s where multiple moving averages cluster.

Shares Hover Close To Key Averages

Alphabet is essentially flat versus its 20-day SMA (0% above), but it's trading 4.3% below its 100-day SMA, showing the stock is still working back from a recent pullback even as the longer trend holds. Shares are up 87.15% over the past 12 months, and the stock is positioned closer to its 52-week high than its low.

The RSI is at 40.17, which sits in neutral territory but leans toward weaker momentum after the March selloff. MACD is at -8.2897, below its signal line at -6.3355, keeping bearish pressure in place despite Wednesday's bounce.

The combination of RSI in the 30–50 range and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

  • Key Resistance: $311.00
  • Key Support: $297.00

Earnings and Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 23, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

  • EPS Estimate: $2.67 (Down from $2.81 YoY)
  • Revenue Estimate: $100.77 Billion (Up from $90.23 Billion YoY)
  • Valuation: P/E of 26.5x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $274.71. Recent analyst moves include:

  • UBS: Neutral (Raises Target to $348.00) (Feb. 12)
  • Scotiabank: Sector Outperform (Raises Target to $400.0000) (Feb. 5)
  • JP Morgan: Overweight (Raises Target to $395.00) (Feb. 5)

Shares Bump Up In Regular Trading

GOOG Stock Price Activity: Alphabet shares were up 3.66% at $297.36 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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