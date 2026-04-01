What's Going On With Alphabet Stock?

Alphabet stock is surging to new heights today. Why are GOOG shares rallying?

Alphabet Stock In Repair Mode

With market breadth favoring buyers (9 sectors advancing vs. 2 declining and a 4.5 advance/decline ratio), traders are leaning into growth and mega-cap names that tend to benefit when index momentum is strong. Alphabet is also sitting right on a key near-term inflection area around its short-term averages, which can attract dip-buyers and short-covering when the tape turns positive.

The setup is still a "repair" phase after the late-March breakdown below support (March 24) and the subsequent swing low on March 30, so part of Wednesday's strength reads like a bounce attempt rather than a clean trend resumption. The next technical test is whether the stock can reclaim the heavier resistance band near the low $300s where multiple moving averages cluster.

Shares Hover Close To Key Averages

Alphabet is essentially flat versus its 20-day SMA (0% above), but it's trading 4.3% below its 100-day SMA, showing the stock is still working back from a recent pullback even as the longer trend holds. Shares are up 87.15% over the past 12 months, and the stock is positioned closer to its 52-week high than its low.

The RSI is at 40.17, which sits in neutral territory but leans toward weaker momentum after the March selloff. MACD is at -8.2897, below its signal line at -6.3355, keeping bearish pressure in place despite Wednesday's bounce.

The combination of RSI in the 30–50 range and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $311.00

: $311.00 Key Support: $297.00

Earnings and Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 23, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $2.67 (Down from $2.81 YoY)

: $2.67 (Down from $2.81 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $100.77 Billion (Up from $90.23 Billion YoY)

: $100.77 Billion (Up from $90.23 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 26.5x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $274.71. Recent analyst moves include:

UBS : Neutral (Raises Target to $348.00) (Feb. 12)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $348.00) (Feb. 12) Scotiabank : Sector Outperform (Raises Target to $400.0000) (Feb. 5)

: Sector Outperform (Raises Target to $400.0000) (Feb. 5) JP Morgan: Overweight (Raises Target to $395.00) (Feb. 5)

Shares Bump Up In Regular Trading

GOOG Stock Price Activity: Alphabet shares were up 3.66% at $297.36 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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