Dave & Buster's Stock Soars After Q4 Results

- Dave & Buster’s Enter stock is among today’s top performers. Why are PLAY shares rallying?
Revenue Slips As Winter Storm Weighs On Comparable Store Sales
Revenue in the quarter slipped 0.9% year-over-year to $529.6 million, while comparable store sales fell 3.3%. Management said comparable sales would have been down about 1.5% excluding the impact of Winter Storm Fern, suggesting weather weighed meaningfully on results.
Net Loss Widens, But 2026 Free Cash Flow Outlook May Support Sentiment
CEO Tarun Lal said same-store sales trends improved throughout the year and said the company expects fiscal 2026 to bring growth in comparable sales, revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, along with more than $100 million in free cash flow.
That outlook may be helping sentiment, especially after Dave & Buster's third quarter also showed pressure on revenue and store comps, making this update look more like a potential reset point than another leg lower.
PLAY Shares Surge Wednesday Afternoon
PLAY Price Action: Dave & Buster’s Enter shares were up 23.45% at $13.38 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
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