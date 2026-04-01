What's Behind The Jump In Amazon Stock?

Amazon.com shares are advancing steadily. What’s driving AMZN shares up?

A Record Bond Deal That Signals Strength

Demand Is Strong, Pricing Is Tight

Despite fears that huge U.S. tech deals might overwhelm Europe's bond market, the opposite happened. Investors snapped up the debt with minimal concessions, meaning Amazon and its peers borrowed at attractive rates even while issuing enormous volumes.

Analysts say the appeal is obvious: these companies are highly rated, carry low leverage and offer stability at a time when markets are on edge.

Ultra‑Long Bonds Raise Eyebrows — And Show Confidence

Amazon even sold bonds maturing in 38 years. Some analysts warn that the very long end of the market can get crowded quickly, but the maturities also show how confident these companies are in their long‑term outlook.

Amazon Technical Analysis

Amazon is trading 1.3% above its 20-day SMA, but 5.2% below its 100-day SMA, which keeps the intermediate trend tilted lower even as the near-term bounce firms up. Shares are up 10.78% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to the middle of the 52-week range than the highs.

The RSI is at 48.00, which sits in neutral territory and signals neither stretched buying nor capitulation selling. Meanwhile, MACD is at -2.7185 and below its signal line at -2.5169, keeping bearish pressure in place despite today's strength.

The combination of neutral RSI (48.00) and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $220.50

: $220.50 Key Support: $202.50

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $287.24. Recent analyst moves include:

Tigress Financial : Buy (Raises Target to $315.00) (Mar. 25)

: Buy (Raises Target to $315.00) (Mar. 25) JP Morgan : Overweight (Raises Target to $280.00) (Mar. 25)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $280.00) (Mar. 25) Citigroup: Buy (Raises Target to $285.00) (Mar. 25)

Benzinga Edge Rankings: The Benzinga Edge scorecard for Amazon highlights its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market.

The Verdict: Amazon’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-heavy profile with only moderate momentum, meaning the story works best when the market is rewarding growth exposure. If price can reclaim key moving averages overhead, the scorecard suggests the stock has the fundamental backing to sustain a longer swing higher.

AMZN Price Action: Amazon.com shares were up 2.10% at $212.65 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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