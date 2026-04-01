What's Going On With Microsoft Stock?

Microsoft's relative lag is also showing up as traders chase higher-octane AI beneficiaries, with AMD drawing attention after UBS reiterated a $310 target—about 54% upside from $201.99—via risk appetite improves rotations.

Microsoft stock is showing downward pressure. What’s ahead for MSFT stock?

Microsoft Stock Inches Closer To Recent Lows

With markets broadly in "risk-on" mode, Microsoft is participating in the upside but not keeping pace with the sector's leaders, which can happen when traders rotate toward higher-beta names inside Technology. Market breadth is supportive (9 sectors advancing and an advance/decline ratio of 4.5), which typically helps mega-caps stabilize even when their individual charts are still repairing.

Microsoft's AI narrative is also being filtered through supply-chain constraints, with Taiwan Semiconductor's 3nm process described as in "overload" and hyperscalers like Microsoft competing for leading-edge capacity via competing for leading-edge chips.

Microsoft's setup also reflects a stock that's trying to base after a multi-month downtrend, with buyers showing up closer to the lower end of the 52-week range. The most actionable near-term question is whether this bounce can turn into a trend change, or whether it fades into overhead resistance where sellers have been active.

Stock Dips Below Key Averages

Microsoft is trading 4.4% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 16.5% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the intermediate trend pointed down even as the broader market rallies. Shares are down 2.57% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 36.23, which sits in neutral territory but still signals weak momentum after the stock dipped into oversold conditions on March 24. Meanwhile, MACD is at -12.7413, below its signal line at -10.7350, reinforcing bearish pressure as the stock tries to rebound.

The combination of neutral-to-weak RSI (36.23) and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $413.00

: $413.00 Key Support: $355.50

Microsoft Underperforms Overall Sector

Microsoft is underperforming its Technology sector on Wednesday, rising 0.55% versus XLK's 2.17% gain, a lag of 1.62 percentage points. That underperformance stands out because Technology is the top-ranked sector today (1 out of 11), so traders are clearly favoring other tech exposures more aggressively in this session.

Semiconductor-led AI optimism remains a key benchmark for Microsoft because Azure demand is tightly linked to GPU/ASIC buildouts, and the broader "Foundry 2.0" market was pegged at $320 billion in 2025 after 16% YoY growth via pegged at $320 capacity dynamics.

Zooming out, the sector's trend has been soft despite today's strength, down 2.65% over the past 30 days and down 5.86% over the past 90 days. In that context, Microsoft's smaller move can be read as a more defensive posture within Tech—participating in the bounce, but not yet showing the momentum profile of the group's leaders.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Following last quarter’s results, investors are now tracking the path toward the next reporting date on April 29, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : $4.07 (Up from $3.46 YoY)

: $4.07 (Up from $3.46 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $81.38 Billion (Up from $70.07 Billion YoY)

: $81.38 Billion (Up from $70.07 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 23.2x (Suggests fair valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $595.79. Recent analyst moves include:

UBS : Buy (Lowers Target to $510.00) (Mar. 25)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $510.00) (Mar. 25) B of A Securities : Buy (Target $500.00) (Mar. 24)

: Buy (Target $500.00) (Mar. 24) Stifel: Downgraded to Hold (Lowers Target to $392.00) (Feb. 5)

The Verdict: Microsoft’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a quality-and-growth-led profile with notably weak momentum. For longer-term investors, that often translates to "fundamentals first, chart later," meaning the next durable move likely needs improving trend signals to match the strong quality score.

Shares Up Slightly In Regular Hours

MSFT Stock Price Activity: Microsoft shares were up 0.70% at $372.76 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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