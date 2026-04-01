Rocket Lab Stock Rises As SpaceX IPO Filing Reignites Space Sector Optimism

Rocket Lab shares are powering higher. What’s driving RKLB stock higher?

SpaceX IPO Could Reignite Investor Appetite Across Public Space Stocks

The filing matters for Rocket Lab because it can push investors to reassess the value of the few established public companies already offering direct exposure to launch, spacecraft manufacturing and broader space infrastructure.

If SpaceX is moving closer to the public markets, traders may start rotating into existing listed names like Rocket Lab as a way to gain exposure to the sector ahead of any blockbuster offering.

CNBC also said SpaceX has become NASA's biggest launch partner and could seek what may be a record IPO, which raises the profile of the entire space industry in public markets.

Mynaric Deal Expands Rocket Lab's Push Into Next-Generation Space Systems

The move higher also lands after Rocket Lab said earlier this week that it secured German regulatory approval to acquire Mynaric AG, a laser-communications technology provider.

The company said the deal should strengthen its capabilities across launch services, spacecraft manufacturing and satellite components, while helping scale production and ease supply constraints in laser communications.

Recent RSI Action Suggests Balanced Momentum For RKLB

Rocket Lab's RSI has mostly stayed in the neutral range over the past six months, with periodic spikes into overbought territory near 70–75 and a brief dip into oversold levels around 30.

More recently, RSI has stabilized in the mid-range, suggesting balanced momentum with no strong overbought or oversold signal driving the stock.

Wall Street Stays Positive On Rocket Lab

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $67.73. Recent analyst moves include:

Wells Fargo : Initiated with Equal-Weight (Target $60.00) (Apr. 1)

: Initiated with Equal-Weight (Target $60.00) (Apr. 1) Clear Street : Initiated with Buy (Target $88.00) (Mar. 19)

: Initiated with Buy (Target $88.00) (Mar. 19) Cantor Fitzgerald: Overweight (Maintains Target $85.00) (Mar. 13)

RKLB Shares Climb Wednesday Afternoon

RKLB Price Action: Rocket Lab shares were up 4.92% at $67.38 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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