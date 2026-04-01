What's Behind The Bounce In Meta Stock?

Meta Platforms shares are advancing steadily. What’s pushing META stock higher?

Meta Leans Into AI Infrastructure Expansion

With market breadth positive (9 sectors advancing vs. 2 declining) and an advance/decline ratio of 4.5, the tape is favoring higher-beta names and helping lift large platform stocks alongside the Nasdaq. META's bounce also lines up with traders defending a nearby technical floor, as the stock is sitting just above key support around the low-$580s.

Meta's rebound also appears fueled by AI buildout optimism after the company outlined plans to expand its El Paso data center to 1 gigawatt, pushing total investment beyond $10 billion.

Meta's AI infrastructure push at the El Paso site is tied to more than 300 permanent jobs and over 4,000 construction workers at peak, alongside a 2030 water-positivity target that includes restoring 200% of the water consumed locally. That kind of scale can reinforce the bull case on AI capacity, but it also keeps investors focused on how quickly AI capex turns into revenue.

That said, the bigger technical backdrop still matters: META remains below multiple major moving averages, so rallies can run into overhead supply from trend-followers looking to sell into strength. In that setup, traders often treat rebounds as "relief moves" unless price can reclaim and hold key averages.

Overall, Meta shares are bouncing back from legal headlines after a California jury awarded $3 million in compensatory damages plus $3 million in punitive damages in a social media addiction case, with Meta responsible for 70% of the total.

The broader market is also reinforcing the move, with the Russell 2000 up 1.78% and Industrials (XLI) up 2.18%, signaling a wider appetite for risk beyond just a handful of names. Consumer Discretionary (XLY) is up 1.36% as well, which typically supports ad-driven platforms when growth sentiment improves.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 29, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $6.63 (Up from $6.43 YoY)

: $6.63 (Up from $6.43 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $55.41 Billion (Up from $42.31 Billion YoY)

: $55.41 Billion (Up from $42.31 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 24.4x (Suggests fair valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $850.18. Recent analyst moves include:

Morgan Stanley : Overweight (Lowers Target to $775.00) (Mar. 30)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $775.00) (Mar. 30) Tigress Financial : Strong Buy (Raises Target to $945.00) (Mar. 18)

: Strong Buy (Raises Target to $945.00) (Mar. 18) Wells Fargo: Overweight (Raises Target to $856.00) (Feb. 23)

META Stock Continues To Climb

META Stock Price Activity: Meta Platforms shares were up 2.68% at $587.54 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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