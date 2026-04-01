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A United Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner takes off from Melbourne on September 7th 2024
April 1, 2026 11:52 AM 1 min read

Airline Stocks Soar: United, American Take Off On War De-Escalation Hopes

The Nasdaq is up 1.35% while the S&P 500 has gained 0.91%.

Trump Signals Potential De-escalation

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian added to the optimism. He stated Iran is “open to ending hostilities.” However, he requested formal security guarantees.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed Trump will deliver a televised address Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Fuel Costs and Crude Pressure

Falling oil prices are providing a tailwind for the sector. WTI crude futures hovered around $100.7 per barrel early Wednesday. Fuel represents the largest single expense for carriers.

Federal Reserve Stability

Reassuring signals from the central bank are also aiding the rally. The CME Group’s FedWatch tool shows a 99.5% likelihood of the Federal Reserve leaving interest rates unchanged in April.

Price Action: As of Wednesday afternoon, shares of carriers showed strong upward momentum, with United Airlines rising 4.39% to $96.11 while American Airlines climbed 3.12% to $11.07, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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