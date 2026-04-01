Axe Compute (AGPU) Stock Soars After Executed GPU Agreements

Axe Compute shares are climbing with conviction. Why is AGPU stock up today?

Signed GPU Agreements Give Investors An Early Revenue Read

Based on that reported run rate, management said the signed contracts represent roughly $7.5 million in estimated 2026 income so far, a development that appears to be giving investors an early read on real commercial traction in the company's newly built AI compute infrastructure business.

Advance-Pay Contract Structure May Support More Predictable Income

That update landed alongside full-year 2025 results that showed the company is still very early in its transition. Axe reported just $125,284 in total 2025 revenue, with no compute revenue recognized last year, while posting a net loss of $233.1 million.

Still, investors may be looking past the backward-looking numbers and focusing instead on the company's first visible signs of GPU revenue generation in 2026.

AGPU Shares Skyrocket Wednesday Morning

AGPU Price Action: Axe Compute shares were up 152.1% at $4.09 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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