What's Going On With Arm Holdings Stock Wednesday?

Arm Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:ARM) shares traded higher Wednesday, tracking a broader rally in equities as both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite advanced.

The State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSE:XLK) rose 1.9%, reflecting strength across the tech sector.

Investor sentiment improved on expectations that Middle East tensions could ease in the near term.

Geopolitics Lift Market Mood

Markets turned positive after comments from President Donald Trump, who said the U.S. could end its military campaign "within two or three weeks," adding that Iran may not need to meet specific conditions for a withdrawal.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signaled openness to de-escalation but called for formal security guarantees to prevent future attacks.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed Trump is scheduled to address the nation at 9:00 p.m. ET with further updates.

Technical Setup Remains Strong

Arm continues to show bullish momentum. The stock is trading 20.4% above its 20-day simple moving average and 24.8% above its 100-day SMA, supporting an upward intermediate trend despite recent volatility.

Shares have gained 46.61% over the past year and remain closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The relative strength index stands at 63.83, indicating neutral momentum, while the MACD (6.97) remains above its signal line (4.93), reinforcing a positive trend.

Key resistance is seen at $167.00, with support around $137.50.

ARM Price Action: ARM Holdings shares were up 3.19% at $156.10 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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