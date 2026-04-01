Philip Morris Stock Falls As Zyn Delays Threaten Major Growth Engine

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) shares are trading lower Wednesday morning after Reuters reported that the FDA's planned fast-track review for certain nicotine pouch applications has slowed as agency scientists weigh whether those products could increase addiction risks among underage users and adults who do not already use tobacco.

Here’s what investors need to know.

Philip Morris stock is taking a hit today. Why is PM stock falling?

Zyn Approval Delays Could Push Out A Key Growth Catalyst For PM

Philip Morris has pending U.S. applications for newer versions of its top-selling Zyn label, meaning any delay pushes out a potentially important regulatory and commercial catalyst for one of the company's fastest-growing reduced-risk franchises.

The market appears to be reacting to more than just a headline risk. Reuters noted that new tobacco products such as nicotine pouches must receive FDA authorization to be legally sold in the United States, which it described as the world's largest market for smoking alternatives, worth about $22 billion.

For PMI, that raises the stakes because Zyn has already become a major growth engine. The report indicates that PMI sold 794 million cans of its current Zyn product in the U.S. in 2025, more than double 2023 levels.

If regulators take a more cautious view of youth uptake and non-user addiction risk, investors may worry that PMI's U.S. nicotine pouch expansion, product innovation cadence and competitive positioning could face a longer runway than previously expected.

PM RSI Trends Lower As Momentum Fades Toward Oversold Territory

PM's RSI has mostly stayed in the neutral range over the past six months, with multiple stretches pushing into the upper band near 70, signaling periods of strong momentum but limited sustained overbought conditions.

More recently, RSI has trended lower toward the mid-30s to low-40s range, indicating fading momentum and a shift closer to oversold territory without fully breaking into it.

Philip Morris Earnings Due April 22

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 22 earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $1.83 (Up from $1.69 YoY)

: $1.83 (Up from $1.69 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $9.94 Billion (Up from $9.30 Billion YoY)

: $9.94 Billion (Up from $9.30 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 22.8x (Suggests fair valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus Remains Bullish On Philip Morris Despite Mixed Recent Calls

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $161.54. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup : Buy (Raises Target to $210.00) (Feb. 10)

: Buy (Raises Target to $210.00) (Feb. 10) Needham : Buy (Raises Target to $205.00) (Feb. 10)

: Buy (Raises Target to $205.00) (Feb. 10) Jefferies: Downgraded to Hold (Lowers Target to $180.00) (Jan. 20)

PM Shares Drop 4% Wednesday Morning

PM Price Action: Philip Morris Intl shares were down 5.55% at $156.16 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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