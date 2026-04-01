KULR Shares Fall After Double Miss, Cash Decline

Kulr stock is testing lower boundaries. Why did KULR hit a new low?

Q4 Results Miss Estimates

Kulr reported a loss of 97 cents per share, missing the consensus estimate of a 8 cent-loss. In addition, it reported revenue of $2.86 million, missing the consensus estimate of $8.00 million and representing a 15% year-over-year decline

Net loss widened to $44.26 million, primarily driven by a $28.26 million mark-to-market loss tied to the company's bitcoin holdings.

Kulr reported cash balances of $13.30 million as of Dec. 31, 2025, down from $29.83 million a year earlier. The company also held $93.99 million in bitcoin, up significantly from $20.28 million in the prior year.

CEO Michael Mo said the company is entering 2026 with "sharper strategic focus" and "confidence in our ability to convert technical leadership into long-term shareholder value."

Kulr Shares Fall

KULR Price Action: At the time of publication, Kulr shares are trading 11.81% higher at $2.09, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.