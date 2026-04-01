Cyclerion Therapeutics Stock Soars 350% On Korsana Merger, $380 Million Financing

Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are testing new highs. What’s behind CYCN new highs?

Korsana Merger Gives CYCN Investors A New Alzheimer's Drug Story

Under the deal, the combined company is expected to operate as Korsana Biosciences and trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol KRSA. The move appears to be driving enthusiasm because it gives public-market investors exposure to Korsana's lead program, KRSA-028, a next-generation shuttled monoclonal antibody targeting amyloid beta for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Investor sentiment is likely being boosted further by the scale of the financing attached to the transaction. Korsana said it secured commitments for an oversubscribed private investment expected to generate about $380 million in gross proceeds, with the cash runway projected to fund operations into 2029.

$380 Million Financing Extends Runway Through Key 2027 Data Catalysts

That funding is also expected to support multiple clinical milestones, including Phase 1 healthy volunteer data in mid-2027 and interim proof-of-concept amyloid plaque clearance data in Alzheimer's patients by the end of 2027.

Cyclerion shareholders are expected to own just 1.5% of the combined company at closing, suggesting the rally is tied less to Cyclerion's legacy business and more to the market's reaction to Korsana's pipeline, financing strength and perceived long-term value creation potential.

CYCN Shares Skyrocket Wednesday Morning

CYCN Price Action: Cyclerion Therapeutics shares were up 324.52% at $6.58 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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