Why Is AMC Entertainment Stock Surging Wednesday?

Box Office Momentum Fuels Rally

The primary catalyst remains strong box office performance. Last week, AMC reported that “Project Hail Mary” delivered the company’s “biggest opening weekend” of 2026. This release generated AMC’s second-highest weekend for admissions revenue this year globally.

Stronger Comparisons Boost Sentiment

Management noted global admissions revenue for that weekend surpassed 2025 levels by more than 70%. These figures reinforce hopes that 2026 could be the strongest year for cinema since 2019.

Broader Market Tailwinds

The surge comes as the broader market shows strength. The Nasdaq is currently up 1.03%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 has gained 0.70%. AMC is benefiting from this “risk-on” environment as traders look for oversold opportunities.

Technical Analysis

AMC is trading 3.1% below its 20-day SMA and 36.5% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the bigger-picture trend pointed down even as it tries to stabilize near the lows. Shares are down 63.31% over the past 12 months and are positioned much closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 33.39, which sits in neutral territory but is getting close enough to oversold to matter for short-term traders. MACD is at -0.0758 versus a signal line at -0.0799, a bullish configuration that suggests downside pressure is easing even though the trend remains weak. RSI in the 30–50 range with bullish MACD indicates momentum leaning bullish.

AMC Price Action: AMC Entertainment Hldgs shares were up 5.10% at $1.03 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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