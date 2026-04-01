Why Is Firefly Aerospace Stock Climbing Tuesday?

Firefly Aerospace shares are powering higher. What’s driving FLY stock higher?

Blue Ghost And CLPS Position Firefly Closer To Artemis Infrastructure

Firefly stands out in that trade because its Blue Ghost lunar lander and Commercial Lunar Payload Services work tie the company more directly to NASA's broader Artemis surface-exploration roadmap than some other space stocks moving on theme alone.

The thinking is that a clean countdown, liftoff and early mission performance could reinforce confidence in future lunar funding, mission cadence and commercial partner opportunities tied to Artemis-era infrastructure.

Strong Q4 Results Add Fuel To Rally

The company also recently posted revenue of $57.67 million, topping consensus estimates of $52.35 million and ended the quarter with $792.97 million in cash and equivalents.

Taken together, Wednesday's strength looks tied to a mix of Artemis-driven lunar optimism, improving sector sentiment and Firefly's own recent financial and operational momentum, even though the near-term move appears driven more by headline catalysts than by any fresh fundamental update Wednesday morning.

Momentum Has Strengthened Without Flashing A Clear Overbought Signal

Firefly Aerospace's RSI has mostly stayed in the neutral range over the past six months, with periodic pushes toward overbought levels near 65–70 but no sustained extremes.

Recently, RSI has been trending higher into the upper end of neutral, suggesting strengthening momentum without yet signaling a clearly overbought condition.

FLY Shares Climb Wednesday Morning

FLY Price Action: Firefly Aerospace shares were up 7.41% at $30.58 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Courtesy of Firefly Aerospace