Watch Out Tesla ― NIO March Deliveries Surged 136%

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As NIO accelerates in China and Tesla extends its dominance in Europe and the U.S., the data increasingly points to an EV landscape where these two players are pulling away from the pack while battling each other.

NIO's March Delivery Surge

NIO lit up the tape in March with a 136% year-over-year jump in vehicle deliveries, sharply improving sentiment around the name after a volatile stretch for Chinese growth stocks.

The company's flagship premium SUV, the ES8, has surpassed 80,000 cumulative deliveries in just 181 days, reinforcing its leadership positioning in China's large SUV segment.

Management credited "differentiated product capabilities" and sustained user demand for the ES8's traction, signaling that NIO's strategy of leaning into premium hardware and software is resonating despite intense price competition.

That backdrop helped fuel Q4 revenue of about $4.95 billion, up 75.9% year over year and 59% sequentially (per Benzinga Pro data), handily beating Street expectations of roughly $4.61 billion.

Tesla's Power Play

While NIO is flexing in China, Tesla is extending its grip on Western markets, giving this EV rivalry a two-front feel.

EV registrations for Tesla in France tripled in March to 9,569 units, a 203% year-over-year spike that nearly matched its all-time monthly record from late 2023.

Across Scandinavia, Tesla also printed impressive gains, with Norway up 178%, Sweden up 144%, and Denmark up 96% in March registrations, highlighting strong European momentum even as many legacy OEMs pull back on EV programs.

In the U.S., Tesla has reasserted dominance in a brutal first quarter where overall EV sales dropped 28%, pushing its domestic EV market share back above the 50% threshold while industry volume sagged.

Two Winners in a Tough EV Tape

For now, NIO's 136% March delivery pop shows that China's premium buyer is still very much in play, especially for differentiated platforms like the ES8.

Tesla's surging share in Europe and the U.S. suggests the global EV crown is not up for grabs yet—but NIO's latest numbers make it clear that Elon Musk's flagship has real competition sprinting in the rearview.

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