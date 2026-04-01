Why Is DeFi Technologies Stock Gaining Wednesday?

The move follows updated disclosures highlighting a solid liquidity position and a strategic push to connect traditional capital markets with decentralized finance infrastructure.

Details

Preliminary figures show total cash, treasury and venture portfolio value of approximately $178.7 million at year-end, reflecting a strengthened financial position.

CEO Johan Wattenström pointed to a significant long-term opportunity to build products and infrastructure that facilitate capital flows between traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems.

The company reported record fiscal 2025 performance, with revenue of $99.1 million and net and comprehensive income of $62.7 million. Fourth-quarter results included $20.0 million in revenue and $28.9 million in net income.

These results represent a 215% increase in annual revenue and a $90.3 million improvement in net income year-over-year.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, DeFi Technologies held $113.8 million in cash. Digital asset treasury holdings totaled approximately $35.5 million, while its venture and private portfolio was valued at about $29.4 million, bringing total combined value to $178.7 million.

The company said it is preparing to file its 2025 annual report with the SEC, which is expected to provide additional detail on financial performance and strategic priorities.

Separately, DeFi Technologies appointed Jacob Lindberg as chief revenue officer of Valour, its asset management division, to lead expansion across the Nordic region and Europe.

DEFT Price Action: DeFi Technologies shares were up 24.71% at $0.68 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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