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Smartphone with logo of American aerospace company Sidus Space Inc. on screen in front of website.
April 1, 2026 10:06 AM 1 min read

Sidus Space Stock Drops After Revenue Falls And Losses Deepen

Revenue Fell While Losses And Expenses Moved Sharply Higher

Contract Timing, LizzieSat Costs And Impairment Weighed On Results

That income statement appears to be outweighing the brighter strategic headlines, which included the LizzieSat-3 launch, AI-processing milestones and a strengthened cash position of $43.2 million following 2025 equity raises.

SIDU Shares Edge Lower Wednesday Morning

SIDU Price Action: Sidus Space shares were down 8.19% at $2.13 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

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