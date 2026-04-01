Sidus Space Stock Drops After Revenue Falls And Losses Deepen

- Sidus Space stock is facing resistance. Why is SIDU stock trading lower?
Revenue Fell While Losses And Expenses Moved Sharply Higher
Contract Timing, LizzieSat Costs And Impairment Weighed On Results
That income statement appears to be outweighing the brighter strategic headlines, which included the LizzieSat-3 launch, AI-processing milestones and a strengthened cash position of $43.2 million following 2025 equity raises.
SIDU Shares Edge Lower Wednesday Morning
SIDU Price Action: Sidus Space shares were down 8.19% at $2.13 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
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