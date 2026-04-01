Occidental Petroleum Stock Falls As Trump Iran De-Escalation Signals Hit Oil

Occidental Petroleum stock is taking a hit today. Why are OXY shares down?

Trump, Iran De-Escalation Signals Hit Oil

Separately, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran is ready to end the war if it receives formal security guarantees, helping push WTI crude down 2% to about $100 a barrel while equities rallied hard.

Falling Crude Pressures Occidental's Cash Flow Outlook

That setup matters for Occidental because OXY is heavily tied to crude prices and to the market's view of where oil is headed next. When geopolitical tensions rise, traders price in tighter supply and a higher oil floor, which can lift producers like Occidental.

When de-escalation starts getting priced in, the reverse happens quickly: crude loses some of its scarcity premium, expected realized pricing softens, and investors trim expectations for cash flow and shareholder returns.

Despite continued reports of U.S. strikes and a White House update expected Wednesday night, the market seems more focused on easing hostilities than fresh escalation. For OXY, this looks like a classic oil-price reset rather than company-specific weakness.

May Earnings Report Marks Occidental's Next Major Catalyst

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 6 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 64 cents (Down from 87 cents YoY)

: 64 cents (Down from 87 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $5.40 Billion (Down from $6.84 Billion YoY)

: $5.40 Billion (Down from $6.84 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 48.1x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analysts Stay Cautious On OXY Despite Recent Target Hikes

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $57.53. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup : Neutral (Raises Target to $67.00) (Mar. 30)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $67.00) (Mar. 30) Truist Securities : Initiated with Hold (Target $65.00) (Mar. 24)

: Initiated with Hold (Target $65.00) (Mar. 24) JP Morgan: Upgraded to Neutral (Target $63.00) (Mar. 20)

OXY Shares Fall Wednesday Morning

OXY Price Action: Occidental Petroleum shares were trading lower by 2.42% at $63.43 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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