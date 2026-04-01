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Close-up of a smartphone displaying AI made of chatbot-style characters, with a nuclear power plant in the background
April 1, 2026 9:44 AM 1 min read

SharonAI Expands AI Cloud With $1.25B Australian Deal

SharonAI Holdings (NASDAQ:SHAZ) shares are up during Wednesday’s session following a five-year expansion announcement in its AI Cloud services.

This contract is one of many the company has been working on, indicating a strong customer pipeline.

Details

The company penned $1.25 billion TCV AI infrastructure agreement with ESDS Software Solutions Ltd.

Under the terms of the contract, SharonAI will deploy an 8K B300 cluster in Australia, which is expected to drive future revenue growth as the demand for AI infrastructure continues to rise.

The company expects the revenue to commence in the third quarter of 2026.

CEO James Manning expressed optimism about the robust demand across various sectors, including enterprise, hyperscale, and government, highlighting the company’s strategic position in the AI market.

Debut On Nasdaq & Q1 Key Events

Notably, SharonAI Holdings is a high-performance computing (HPC) company deploying large-scale energy and compute infrastructure, particularly in the USA energy markets. Its services include GPU-as-a-Service, SHARON AI Cloud, and AI Model Training, positioning the company as a significant player in the AI and cloud computing sectors.

The company debuted on the Nasdaq Capital Market in February 2026, raising $125 million.

Also, SharonAI expanded data center capacity by securing up to 50 MW from NEXTDC, enhancing its operational infrastructure.

Also, the company partnered with Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), which includes joint go-to-market sales activities ahead of the first quarter launch.

SHAZ Stock Price Activity: SharonAI Holdings shares were trading at $24.30 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock

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