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Xpeng logo on a wall
April 1, 2026 9:15 AM 3 min read

XPeng Shows Strong Sequential Recovery In March Deliveries

The company’s March deliveries rebounded strongly to 27,415 units, up 80% month-on-month, but remained 17% lower than a year ago.

For the first quarter, the company delivered 62,682 vehicles, down 33.3% year-on-year, though still within its stated guidance range.

Recent Key Events

XPeng unveiled a three-year Latin America strategy on March 25, 2026, entering Mexico as its first step in regional expansion.

The company plans to launch both pure EV and range-extended models by 2027, aiming to establish a leading market position in Latin America by 2028.

The company also revealed it is establishing a dedicated Robotaxi division, signaling a sharper strategic focus on autonomous mobility. XPeng is accelerating efforts to support a planned commercial Robotaxi rollout in the coming years.

Peer Deliveries Snapshot

XPEV 4.2% Below 20-Day SMA

The stock is currently trading 4.2% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 10.4% below its 100-day SMA, indicating some short-term weakness. Shares have decreased 18.37% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 42.01, which is considered neutral territory. Meanwhile, MACD is at -0.2248, below its signal line at 0.0045, indicating bearish pressure on the stock. The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

  • Key Resistance: $19.00
  • Key Support: $16.00

XPEV Hold Rating; Target $20.53

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 20, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

  • EPS Estimate: Loss of 6 cents (Up from Loss of 6 cents)
  • Revenue Estimate: $3.13 billion (Up from $2.18 billion)
  • Valuation: Forward P/E ratio not available

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $20.53. Recent analyst moves include:

  • Barclays: Underweight (Lowers Target to $16.00) (Mar. 24)
  • Macquarie: Downgraded to Neutral (Lowers Target to $19.00) (Mar. 23)
  • Freedom Broker: Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $25.00) (Jan. 6)

XPEV ETF Weights: HUMN 4.17%

Significance: Because XPEV carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

XPEV Price Action: XPeng shares were up 1.99% at $17.45 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock

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