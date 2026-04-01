The company’s March deliveries rebounded strongly to 27,415 units, up 80% month-on-month, but remained 17% lower than a year ago.
For the first quarter, the company delivered 62,682 vehicles, down 33.3% year-on-year, though still within its stated guidance range.
Recent Key Events
XPeng unveiled a three-year Latin America strategy on March 25, 2026, entering Mexico as its first step in regional expansion.
The company plans to launch both pure EV and range-extended models by 2027, aiming to establish a leading market position in Latin America by 2028.
The company also revealed it is establishing a dedicated Robotaxi division, signaling a sharper strategic focus on autonomous mobility. XPeng is accelerating efforts to support a planned commercial Robotaxi rollout in the coming years.
Peer Deliveries Snapshot
XPEV 4.2% Below 20-Day SMA
The stock is currently trading 4.2% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 10.4% below its 100-day SMA, indicating some short-term weakness. Shares have decreased 18.37% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.
The RSI is at 42.01, which is considered neutral territory. Meanwhile, MACD is at -0.2248, below its signal line at 0.0045, indicating bearish pressure on the stock. The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.
- Key Resistance: $19.00
- Key Support: $16.00
XPEV Hold Rating; Target $20.53
Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 20, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.
- EPS Estimate: Loss of 6 cents (Up from Loss of 6 cents)
- Revenue Estimate: $3.13 billion (Up from $2.18 billion)
- Valuation: Forward P/E ratio not available
Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $20.53. Recent analyst moves include:
- Barclays: Underweight (Lowers Target to $16.00) (Mar. 24)
- Macquarie: Downgraded to Neutral (Lowers Target to $19.00) (Mar. 23)
- Freedom Broker: Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $25.00) (Jan. 6)
XPEV ETF Weights: HUMN 4.17%
Significance: Because XPEV carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.
XPEV Price Action: XPeng shares were up 1.99% at $17.45 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Photo via Shutterstock
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.