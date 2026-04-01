Tradeable excitement is building around NASA Artemis II, with Wednesday's planned launch of a crewed lunar flyby setting up a near-term sentiment trade across a basket of space infrastructure and tech stocks.

RKLB stock is climbing. See the chart and price action here.

Artemis Launch Setup

Artemis II, a 10‑day lunar flyby using the Space Launch System (SLS) and Orion capsule, is NASA's first crewed mission beyond low Earth orbit since Apollo 17 in 1972.

On Tuesday evening, the countdown had begun and NASA said that its teams were readying the rocket for launch.

The launch is scheduled for no earlier than 6:24 p.m. ET on April 1 from Kennedy Space Center, with a two‑hour window and additional opportunities in early April if tomorrow's attempt slips.

Any last‑minute weather or technical issues could push liftoff later in the window or into a backup date, keeping traders focused on the countdown and early in‑flight milestones.

Moon RACER Angle: SIDU and LUNR

Sidus is a teammate on Intuitive Machines' Moon RACER Lunar Terrain Vehicle Services NASA contract to support future Artemis lunar surface operations with power, autonomy, communications and navigation capabilities.

While Wednesday's flight is a flyby, not a rover deployment, a clean crewed launch and translunar injection should reinforce confidence in the broader Artemis architecture that underpins Moon RACER and related contracts.

Lunar space offers another levered way to trade Moon‑shot sentiment: even modest headlines tying commercial partners to future Artemis-linked projects can fuel outsized moves in smaller‑cap lunar names.

Rocket Lab, AST SpaceMobile, Firefly and Amentum

Artemis success tends to validate long‑term public investment in lunar and Earth‑orbit infrastructure, which can spill over into medium‑term order visibility and multiple expansion narratives for RKLB even though it is not directly flying on SLS.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) is building a space‑based cellular broadband network designed to connect directly to standard mobile phones via its BlueBird satellite constellation.

Artemis media coverage around "internet from the Moon" and deep‑space communications can act as a thematic tailwind for ASTS, pulling more attention into space‑to‑smartphone communications models.

Firefly Aerospace Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FLY) Blue Ghost lunar lander and CLPS delivery contracts are directly tied to providing science and technology payload services that support Artemis surface exploration goals.

Successful crewed Artemis missions increase NASA's long‑term commitment and funding for lunar infrastructure and science, potentially leading to more task orders, higher mission cadence and expanded roles for Firefly's landers and launch vehicles.

As investors connect large‑scale government engineering budgets to Artemis‑era ambitions, AMTM can trade as a diversified "picks and shovels" name on any perception that successful crewed missions will unlock additional funding cycles.

Trading the Launch: Catalysts and Swings

For this basket of stocks — LUNR, SIDU, RKLB, ASTS, FLY and AMTM — the near‑term trade hinges less on fundamentals and more on headline risk tied to Artemis II.

A clean countdown, on‑time liftoff and nominal early in‑flight performance would likely ignite speculative flows into high‑beta lunar and space stocks, as traders front‑run multi‑year contracts and funding narratives.

Conversely, launch scrubs, in‑flight anomalies or a high‑profile failure could compress risk appetite quickly, with selling pressure spreading across the group regardless of individual backlog quality or balance‑sheet strength.

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