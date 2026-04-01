What's Going On With AppLovin Stock Wednesday?

Tech Rally Lifts Sentiment

The broader technology sector gained momentum Tuesday, helping support the move. Investor sentiment improved on signs of easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Nasdaq futures climbed 1.10% early Wednesday, while S&P 500 futures advanced 0.80%.

Geopolitical Developments

Markets reacted to fresh developments in the U.S.-Iran conflict. President Donald Trump said the U.S. could wind down its military campaign "within two or three weeks."

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signaled openness to ending hostilities, contingent on security guarantees. The White House also confirmed Trump will address the nation at 9:00 p.m. ET Wednesday.

Rates Outlook Remains Stable

Interest rate expectations continue to anchor sentiment. The CME Group's FedWatch tool indicates a 99.5% probability that the Federal Reserve will keep rates unchanged in April. Still, economist Jeremy Siegel urged caution, advising investors to remain defensive until energy markets stabilize.

Technical Analysis

APP is trading 11.2% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 26.9% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the intermediate trend tilted lower even with today's premarket bid.

Shares are up 40.79% over the past 12 months, but the stock is currently positioned closer to its 52-week low of $200.50 than its 52-week high of $745.61.

The RSI is at 40.80, which sits in neutral territory but leans toward weaker momentum versus a more balanced 50 reading. Meanwhile, MACD is at -19.0867 and remains below its signal line at -12.4409, with a histogram of -6.6458.

Key Resistance : $473.50

: $473.50 Key Support: $366.50

APP Price Action: AppLovin shares were up 2.21% at $406.80 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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